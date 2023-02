A big fireball and billowing smoke rose into the sky when officials released and burned toxic chemicals from the wreckage of a derailed train in an Ohio village where residents had been ordered to evacuate because of health risks from the fumes. AP explains the risks behind the substance that was burned, the resulting air quality concerns and how it’s being monitored.

Associated Press By BRITTANY PETERSON and SETH BORENSTEIN

