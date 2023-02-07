French protesters hold more strikes over pension changes

PARIS (AP) — Public transportation, schools and electricity, oil and gas supplies are disrupted in France as demonstrators were to take to the streets for a third round of nationwide strikes and protests against the government’s pension reform plans. The demonstrations on Tuesday come a day after the debate on the bill started at parliament. Rail operator SNCF said the train traffic is severely disrupted across the country including on its high-speed network. International lines to Britain and Switzerland are affected. The Paris metro is also disrupted. French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to go ahead with the changes despite opinion polls showing growing opposition.

