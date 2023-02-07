Military: Forces raid hideout, kill 12 Pakistani Taliban

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces acting on intelligence raided a Pakistani Taliban hideout near the border of Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that left 12 militants dead. The military’s statement Wednesday said the pre-dawn raid in Lakki Marwat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was the first major confrontation with the Pakistani Taliban since November. That’s when the militants, also known as TTP, ended a monthslong ceasefire and resumed attaks on troops and police across the country. There was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.