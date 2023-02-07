New Zealand’s new leader Hipkins cuts many contentious plans

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he is axing or delaying many of his government’s more contentious policy plans as he looks to refocus on priorities like the rising cost of living. Hipkins, who was sworn-in two weeks ago after the shock resignation of Jacinda Ardern, said his government had been trying to do too much, too fast. Among the plans he has dropped or delayed is legislation that would have outlawed hate speech against religious groups, a plan to merge the nation’s public television and radio broadcasters, a new insurance scheme to help laid-off workers, and a mandate for fuel suppliers to increase their use of biofuels and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

