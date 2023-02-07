Yiyun Li’s ‘The Book of Goose’ among PEN/Faulkner nominees
NEW YORK (AP) — Yiyun Li’s novel “The Book of Goose” and the debut work “Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell are among 10 nominees on the long list for one of the top literary prizes, the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. The list also includes ”Does My Body Offend You?”, a collaboration between Mayra Cuevas and Marie Marquardt. Judges will narrow the list to five in early March and announce a winner in April. The winner receives $15,000 and the other four finalists $5,000 each. Previous recipients of the award, founded in 1981, include Don DeLillo, Ann Patchett and Imbolo Mbue.