2 aid group employees killed in Burkina Faso vehicle attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The aid group Doctors Without Borders says two of its employees have been killed in an attack on their vehicle in northwestern Burkina Faso. The organization, which is also known by its French acronym MSF, said gunmen fired on an MSF vehicle as it was traveling between Dedougou and Touga. Two other employees managed to escape. MSF said in the wake of the attack it has suspended its activities in the Boucle du Mouhoun region. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamic extremists are active in Burkina Faso’s north. Thousands have been killed and nearly 2 million people displaced across the country because of jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

