2nd Indiana officer out of hospital after being shot

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A sheriff says the second of two southern Indiana police officers shot during a weekend traffic stop has been released from a hospital. Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day says in a post on Facebook Wednesday that Mitchell Police Officer Christian Anderson has been released from IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. The other wounded officer, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Rhoades, left a hospital Sunday. Rhoades was shot twice and Anderson once on Sunday. Both officers fired at the suspect, identified by police as 29-year-old Anthony Richmond of West Baden Spring. Richmond died at the scene in Mitchell, which is about 85 miles southwest of Indianapolis. Police say Richmond fired several shots before he was killed.

