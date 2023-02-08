8 Croatians in Zambia face new charges of child trafficking

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — A Zambian official has announced that eight Croatians rearrested in the southern African country will face new charges of child trafficking and are expected to appear in court on Thursday. Earlier this week a court dropped child trafficking charges against the eight — four couples — and ordered them to leave the country within 48 hours. But when they tried to fly out of Zambia they were rearrested. Zambian immigration spokesman Namati Nshinka said the eight were “detained pending prosecution on reconstituted charges but still related to attempted child trafficking.”

