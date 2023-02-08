Bail $300K for former ‘Dances With Wolves’ actor in sex case

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Bail has been set at $300,000 for a former “Dances With Wolves” actor charged in Nevada with sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls. The judge said Wednesday that Nathan Chasing Horse can’t go home but must stay with a relative if he is released from jail. He would be electronically monitored and have no access to drugs, alcohol or firearms. He must have no contact with alleged victims or minors. The 46-year-old Chasing Horse has been charged in Nevada with eight felonies including sexual assault, sex trafficking and child abuse. He was arrested Jan. 31 near the North Las Vegas home that he shares with five women he identifies as his wives.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.