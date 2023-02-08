Blaze at US drone plant in Latvia; arson not suspected

HELSINKI (AP) — Firefighters are working for a second day to fully extinguish a blaze at a U.S. company’s drone plant in Latvia. Local police said Wednesday they have found nothing so far to indicate sabotage. Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service was alerted Tuesday afternoon that a fire had broken out at Edge Autonomy’s drone production plant in Marupe, a town that borders the capital, Riga. The Baltic News Service said the blaze was largely contained by 7 p.m. but firefighters continued work to fully extinguish the fire on Wednesday. Among other countries, Edge Autonomy’s facility in Marupe has delivered drones to Ukraine.

