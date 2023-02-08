Climate change protesters fined over ‘Last Supper’ protest

LONDON (AP) — Five climate change protesters have been fined for gluing themselves to the frame of a copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” in the Royal Academy of Arts. The five activists from the group Just Stop Oil glued their hands to the painting’s border and one sprayed graffiti on the wall at the London museum in July, as part of a series of disruptive protests aimed at raising awareness about climate change. On Wednesday, following a two-day trial, District Judge William Nelson ordered all five to pay 486 pounds ($587) each for criminal damage. The 16th-century painting was unharmed. Just Stop Oil said it wanted to put pressure on Britain’s government to halt new oil and gas licenses.

