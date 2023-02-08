‘Ear Hustle’ podcast co-host is free from San Quentin prison

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A co-host of “Ear Hustle,” the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast produced behind bars, has been released from San Quentin State Prison, a year after California’s governor commuted his sentence. Rahsaan “New York” Thomas left the lockup near San Francisco on Wednesday and was greeted by his fellow podcast co-hosts. The 52-year-old’s sentence was commuted by Gov. Gavin Newsom in Jan. 2022 and the state parole board granted his release in August. The governor has said Thomas dedicated himself to his rehabilitation. Thomas was a regular contributor to the San Quentin News, along with publications outside prison walls.

