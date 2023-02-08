Rwandan driver fined after guilty plea for reporter’s death
Associated Press
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A driver whose car hit and killed a Rwandan investigative journalist has pled guilty and been fined by the court. Moise Emmanuel Bagirishya was fined $920 for involuntary manslaughter, three weeks after John William Ntwali was killed. Ntwali was riding as a passenger on a motorbike when the accident happened on Jan. 18. He was investigating and exposing human rights violations in Rwanda and activists had called for investigations into his death. Dozens of African civil society groups and press associations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into Ntwali’s death, saying the official explanation lacked sufficient evidence.