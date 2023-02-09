Appeals court will hear dispute over control of van Gogh art

DETROIT (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to hear a dispute over control of an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh that was recently displayed for months at a Detroit museum. The court granted an injunction Monday and ordered the Detroit Institute of Arts to continue to hold onto the painting while the case is pending. A painting titled “The Novel Reader,” was part of a U.S. exhibition of dozens of van Gogh’s works lent by collectors around the world. As the show was nearing an end, Brokerarte Capital Partners filed a lawsuit claiming to be the owner of the painting. It said it acquired it in 2017, gave temporary possession to a third party and hasn’t seen the art since. The Detroit museum is not accused of wrongdoing. A judge had dismissed a lawsuit.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.