Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs

NEW YORK (AP) — Easy listening, some called Burt Bacharach’s music, and not always kindly. But listen closely, and there was nothing easy about it. Bacharach, who death at age 94 was announced on Thursday, leaves behind a rich catalog of work. The best centered on his collaborations with lyricist Hal David and singer Dionne Warwick. But Bacharach’s music stretches beyond that, through Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, Isaac Hayes and others. He fought for what he wanted, what he heard in his head. One recent collaborator said Bacharach told him that “there’s nothing wrong with a little bit of perfection.”

