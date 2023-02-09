Ex-Ohio State football players acquitted of rape, kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two former Ohio State football players have been acquitted on charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from a sexual encounter they had with a woman in an apartment the two players shared. Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint embraced each other and cried after the jury’s verdict was read Thursday. Their attorneys argued at trial that the woman had consensual sex with both men but regretted it afterward. They also accused the victim’s father of pushing her and authorities to pursue criminal charges. Franklin County prosecutors said the woman went to the apartment expecting to hang out with Riep, but that the two men violently raped her.

