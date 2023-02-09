French religious orders demand change over L’Arche abuses

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The umbrella group of Catholic religious orders in France is demanding church authorities assume responsibility for horrific evidence of sexual, spiritual and psychological abuse that was documented in a once-prominent community. L’Arche was founded by Jean Vanier and was once a preeminent lay community dedicated to people with developmental disabilities. The president of the conference of religious orders in France issued a devastating analysis Thursday of the implications of a two-year investigation into L’Arche that was published Jan. 30. The 437-page report offers a detailed forensic study of how Vanier created a secret “sect” within the heart of the Catholic Church designed entirely to feed his sexual appetites.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.