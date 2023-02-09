Georgia considers heavier trucks despite official opposition

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia is moving toward increasing the weight limit for large trucks to 90,000 pounds. The House Transportation Committee voted 18-11 for the bill on Thursday, sending it to the full House for more debate. Approval came despite strong criticism from state Department of Transportation and local officials who say trucks heavier than the current 80,000-pound limit will tear up roads and bridges. Logging, farming and trucking groups have long wanted an increase. They say they could save money by hauling the same amount of freight over fewer trips. Gov. Brian Kemp has been allowing some trucks to haul 95,000 pounds under an emergency order.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.