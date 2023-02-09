Maryland governor, officials supporting abortion protections
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and state lawmakers are scheduled to announce support for measures protecting abortion rights. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson will join the fellow Democratic governor at a news conference Thursday. They want an amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the Maryland Constitution. They also plan to show support for a measure that would protect patients and providers from penalties relating to abortion bans or restrictions in other states. Maryland officials are expecting more women to travel to Maryland for abortions because of restrictions in other states.