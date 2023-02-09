Minnesota factory workers subdue armed person at plant

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say workers at a boat factory in Minnesota subdued an armed person who was later taken into police custody. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that officers went to the Lund Boat Company in New York Mills, Minnesota, early Thursday after receiving a call about an active shooter. Authorities say that before officers arrived, employees had detained the person, who was taken into custody. No one was injured. Police did not release any further information, including whether the person was an employee of the plant or if any shots were fired. New York Mills is about 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

