NY Fashion Week: Siriano channels Audrey Hepburn in a garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Siriano has lined his New York Fashion Week runway Thursday with thousands of multicolored flowers. He put wide-brimmed hats worthy of muse Audrey Hepburn on some of his models. The show tops off a big week for the designer. He dressed Vice President Kamala Harris at the State of the Union. And he updated Alicia Silverstone’s iconic “Clueless” yellow plaid skirt suit for her Rakuten Super Bowl commercial. Siriano even scored a cameo in the ad as a student in Cher Horowitz’s debate class. But he had Hepburn on his mind when he rolled out evening looks with huge flowers on hats and dresses in a deep orchid purple. Siriano tells The Associated Press he was inspired by Hepburn’s 1990s TV documentary series “Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn.”

