Peltz, citing changes at Disney, ends push for seat on board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz is calling off a proxy fight with Disney one day after newly returned CEO Bob Iger announced a major restructuring of the company that includes thousands of job cuts. Peltz phoned into CNBC Thursday to say that his firm, Trian Fund Management, got everything it wanted with the changes imposed by Iger. Peltz last month announced that he would seek a seat on the board of the entertainment company, citing a failed succession after Iger departed about two years ago and named Bob Chapek as his replacement. Chapek floundered as the chief executive and was ousted on Iger’s return.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.