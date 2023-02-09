San Francisco mayor delivers pro-police, anti-drug address
By JANIE HAR
Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed is pushing back on critics who say the city is dead or dying. In her annual state-of-the-city address Thursday, Breed pledged to beef up police staffing and crack down on drugs. She says she’s also planning to remake the city’s moribund downtown, which has yet to recover from the pandemic. Businesses are closed and offices are empty, while children still need to catch up on learning lost in the pandemic. San Francisco also has a highly visible homeless population and faces a budget shortfall along with the whole state of California.