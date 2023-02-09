Suit: NFL runs ‘sham’ disability program for injured players

Ten retired players are accusing the NFL of lying and flagrantly violating federal law in denying disability benefits. The allegations are found in a potential class-action lawsuit that was filed Thursday in Baltimore. The players say they left the game with lingering physical or cognitive injuries that make their daily lives difficult if not excruciating. Willis McGahee spent 11 seasons in the league and says he can’t get benefits despite having football injuries that make it hard for him to get out of bed at age 41. The NFL didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

