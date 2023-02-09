UN says threat from Islamic State extremists remains high
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. counter-terrorism chief says the threat posed by Islamic State extremists remains high and has increased in and around conflict zones, and the group’s expansion is “particularly worrying” in Africa’s center, south and Sahel regions. Undersecretary-General Vladimir Voronkov told the U.N. Security Council Thursday that the group, also known by its Arabic acronym Daesh, continues to use the Internet, social media, video games and gaming platforms “to extend the reach of its propaganda to radicalize and recruit new supporters.” He said “Daesh’s use of new and emerging technologies also remains a key concern.” Voronkov pointed to its continuing use of drones for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as “virtual assets” to raise money.