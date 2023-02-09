US Postmaster general delivers upbeat report to governors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says there is new “energy, focus and improvement” across the Postal Service in an upbeat report to the Board of Postal Governors. He is also touting upcoming deliveries of electric-powered trucks as making the Postal Service a leader in carbon footprint reduction. His comments Thursday were accompanied by positive financial news, with revenue growing even though mail volume declined in the latest quarter. All told, the Postal Service reported a net loss of $1 billion for the first quarter but that was better than the $1.5 billion net loss during the same period last year.

