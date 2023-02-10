Judge could bar comments to press after California shooting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — A judge has barred attorneys from talking to the press about the criminal case of a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms last month. A San Mateo County judge on Friday imposed a gag order barring attorneys, the defendant and the Sheriff’s Office from discussing facts of the case or presenting opinions on it to reporters. The judge also granted a request from defense attorneys to restrict remote access to court records. Chunli Zhao is charged with seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He has not yet entered a plea in the case but admitted to the shootings during a jailhouse media interview.

