New Mexico St. suspends operations of men’s basketball team
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
New Mexico State has suspended operations of its men’s basketball program placed its coaching staff on paid administrative leave due to allegations unrelated to a fatal shooting last year. The school said Thursday night the new allegations involved potential violations of university policy and were separate from the Nov. 19 shooting of a student from a rival school. Aggies power forward Mike Peake was suspended in early December while a third-party investigator looks into his possible involvement in the shooting. New Mexico State’s game against California Baptist on Saturday has been canceled