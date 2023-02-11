Mallorca’s Hells Angels trial awaits a verdict in Spain

MADRID (AP) — The trial of 49 alleged members of the Hells Angels bikers gang in the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, most of them charged with offenses linked to organized crime, has been adjourned to await a verdict, three weeks after the beginning of court sessions. Among the most prominent defendants is German national Frank Hanebuth, who is charged with links to organized crime, money laundering and firearms possession. In his final statement to the court, he claimed the chapter was a democratic organization. Prosecutors are seeking a 12-year prison sentence for Hanebuth, as they consider him a key individual in the scheme that moved his group from Hannover to Mallorca after pressure in Germany increased.

