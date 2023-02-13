Albanian opposition disrupts parliament as supporters rally

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian opposition lawmakers blowing whistles have disrupted a Parliament session to press home their demand for the government’s resignation for alleged corruption, as hundreds of their supporters outside tried to push into the building. Police kept out the demonstrators, who threw smoke bombs and fireworks before dispersing. No arrests or injuries were reported. Monday’s tension followed a similar protest on Saturday in which thousands of opposition supporters took part. The protests are being organized by the center-right Democratic Party of former president and prime minister Sali Berisha, and the left-wing Freedom Party of former president Ilir Meta.

