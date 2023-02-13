Louisiana lawsuit alleges police killed fleeing Black man

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Family members of a Black man who was killed as he tried to flee police in Louisiana have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the officer who shot him. The federal lawsuit says 43-year-old Alonzo Bagley was unarmed and had his hands up when Shreveport Officer Alexander Tyler shot him in the chest. It happened Feb. 3 as police responded to a domestic disturbance call. State police said no weapon was found on or near Bagley. The state investigation will include police camera recordings and eyewitnesses, including family members who saw it happen. The department did not immediately responded to an email Monday seeking comment.

