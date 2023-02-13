Michigan says it had proof against fired football assistant

Michigan fired football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss in January after he failed to attend a meeting to discuss whether he had gained access to computer accounts that belonged to other people. That’s according to documents released to The Associated Press. An athletic department official told Weiss that the university had evidence that he had “inappropriately accessed” the accounts. Weiss was fired on Jan. 20, after skipping a meeting. Campus police are investigating possible computer crimes at the football building known as Schembechler Hall. Weiss has not directly addressed the allegations, saying only that he looks forward to “putting this matter” behind him.

