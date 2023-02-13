WHO says Equatorial Guinea confirms 1st outbreak of Marburg

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Health Organization says Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease, saying the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the tiny Western African country. In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency confirmed the epidemic after samples from Equatorial Guinea were sent to Senegal to pinpoint the cause of disease after an alert from a local health official last week. The WHO said there were currently nine deaths and 16 suspected cases with symptoms including fever, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting. The agency said it was sending medical experts to help officials in Equatorial Guinea stop the outbreak.

