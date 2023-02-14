18% drop since 2020 in people reporting medical debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people with medical debt on their credit reports fell by 8.2 million — or 17.9% —between 2020 and 2022. That’s according to a new report Tuesday from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. White House officials say in a separate draft report that the two-year drop likely stems from their policies. Among the programs they say contributed to less debt was an expansion of the Obama-era healthcare law that added 4.2 million people with some form health insurance. Also, local governments are leveraging $16 million in coronavirus relief funds to wipe out $1.5 billion worth of medical debt.

