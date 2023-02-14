Biden, Yellen warn of ‘catastrophe’ if debt limit not raised

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are warning of a potential economic crisis if Congress and the White House fail to raise the federal debt ceiling. They made the remarks during speeches Tuesday at the National Association of Counties. Yellen notified Congress last month that the U.S. Treasury Department has resorted to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default on the nation’s $31.4 trillion borrowing authority. But the extraordinary measures would likely run out — and put the U.S. at risk of default — sometime around early June. House Republicans are demanding spending cuts as a condition for raising the debt limit. Biden wants the limit increased without conditions.

By FATIMA HUSSEIN and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.