Haitian offers guilty plea in 2018 New Mexico compound raid

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Haitian woman has signed a tentative agreement to plead guilty to weapons charges more than four years after authorities arrested her and four other adults from an extended family at a squalid New Mexico compound and recovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy. Jany Leveille would serve a 12-15 year sentence under the agreement with federal prosecutors, while a possible trial still looms for four co-defendants who deny charges against them. Prosecutors say instructions were given at the compound to be prepared to engage in jihad and die as martyrs. Defense attorneys have said their clients would not be facing terrorism-related charges if they were not Muslim.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.