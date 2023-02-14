Judge vacates conviction for man imprisoned nearly 3 decades

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri judge has vacated the conviction of a man who has served nearly 28 years of a life prison sentence for a killing that he says he didn’t commit. The decision announced Tuesday could free Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion in August seeking Johnson’s freedom. Circuit Judge David Mason ruled in Johnson’s favor two months after a December hearing where the Missouri attorney general’s office argued that Johnson should stay in prison. Johnson was convicted of murder for the 1994 fatal shooting of Marcus Boyd in an alleged dispute over drug money. Johnson has always maintained his innocence.

