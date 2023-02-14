NTSB says it will investigate plane’s steep dive off Hawaii

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is confirming that it will investigate a December flight in which a United Airlines plane dove to less than 800 feet above the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii. The NTSB said Tuesday it expects to issue a preliminary report in two to three weeks. The agency had told The Associated Press on Monday that it was asking United questions before deciding whether to launch a formal investigation. The Boeing 777 dropped more than 1,400 feet before regaining altitude and completing the Dec. 18 flight from Kahului Airport on the island of Maui to San Francisco. No injuries were reported.

