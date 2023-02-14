Pakistan nearly doubles gas prices to meet IMF bailout terms

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistan’s government nearly doubled tariffs on natural gas in an effort to comply with a long-stalled bailout by the International Monetary Fund. Tuesday’s hike for domestic and industrial consumers raised taxes from 16% to 112%, shocking many people who said the move would pass on the hardship to regular Pakistanis. The tax boost is aimed at adhering to the terms of a 2019 bailout and could be the first of several tax increases. Experts say that could send inflation skyward.

By MUIR AHMED and RIAZ KHAN Associated Press

