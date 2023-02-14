Palestinian teen killed in Israeli army raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians say Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during an army raid in a refugee camp in the northern West Bank. The death on was the latest in an almost year-long surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence that shows no signs of abating. During an operation in the Faraa refugee camp near the northeastern city of Tubas, the army said it opened fire on a Palestinian who approached troops with an explosive device. Meanwhile, in the southern West Bank, a video captured by an American journalist showing an Israeli soldier shoving a Palestinian activist to the ground and then kicking him prompted the Israeli military to jail the soldier for 10 days.

