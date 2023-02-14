Pharrell named new Louis Vuitton menswear creative director

NEW YORK (AP) — Louis Vuitton has named multitalented singer-songwriter-philanthropist Pharrell Williams as creative director of its menswear division. He replaces the late Virgil Abloh. The company says in a statement Tuesday that the multitalented Pharrell is a global icon and established visionary in music, art and fashion. The appointment is effective immediately. Pharrell’s first men’s show for the French fashion house is scheduled for June during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Abloh died in November 2021 of cancer at age 41. He was a groundbreaking designer and tastemaker known for merging streetwear and high fashion.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.