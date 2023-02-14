Tesla workers in NY launch campaign to organize a union

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla workers in New York are launching a campaign to organize a union with Workers United Upstate New York. In a letter posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the Tesla Workers United organizing committee said that the employees are seeking a voice on the job at a plant that makes solar panels in Buffalo. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken a hard line against organized labor. In 2021 Tesla was ordered by the National Labor Relations Board to make Musk delete a 2018 tweet in which it said that he unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the UAW.

