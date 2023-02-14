Thom Browne channels ‘Little Prince’ in heartfelt NYFW show

NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Browne’s fashion shows are nothing like a typical runway show. Rather, they are elaborate, lengthy, fully realized theatrical productions. They have backstories and narration and music and role-playing, along with fashion, of course, that are endlessly inventive. On Tuesday night, Browne, who has just taken on the high-profile role of chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, welcomed guests to a scene both fantastical and familiar. A small airplane, stuck in the sand (real sand). Planets and stars, twinkling from above. Browne had brought his New York Fashion Week guests to the Sahara to recreate the plane crash from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s beloved “The Little Prince.”

