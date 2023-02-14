What mortgage company changes mean for your home loan

It’s been a bumpy ride for mortgage companies lately. Some lenders have gone out of business, merged with other companies or narrowed their focus. And more changes are likely in 2023. But the shakeout shouldn’t set you off course. The terms of your loan will stay the same if you already have a mortgage. And if you’re shopping for a home loan, you’ll still have lots of options. Look for lenders that offer the types of mortgages you’re interested in, and apply with multiple lenders to compare rates and fees.

