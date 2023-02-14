Zambia grants bail to 8 Croatians on trafficking charges

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eight Croatians facing charges of child trafficking have been granted bail of about $1,000 each by a court in Ndola in central Zambia. The charges allege that on December 7 last year the four couples acted together with a Zambian immigration official to try to traffic four children from neighboring Congo, who are aged between one and three years old. The immigration official is also facing trafficking charges and had already been released on bail. The Croatians and the Zambian have all pleaded not guilty to the charges. The child trafficking case is scheduled to begin on March 1.

