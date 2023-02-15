Berlusconi acquitted in trial tied to ‘bunga bunga’ parties

MILAN (AP) — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been found not guilty of witness tampering in a trial related to the sexually charged “bunga bunga” parties at his villa near Milan while he was in office. The six-year-old trial that ended Wednesday is the third and likely final in a scandal that made headlines around the world when Berlusconi as a sitting premier faced charges — of which he was eventually found not guilty — of having paid for sex with an under-age teen. Berlusconi faced charges in the third trial of paying witnesses to lie in earlier trials, with prosecutors seeking six years in prison along with 10 million euros in damages.

