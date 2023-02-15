Biden’s empathy shapes policy, but some voters don’t feel it

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden often frames his public words and policies as aimed at easing the struggles of everyday Americans, speaking often of parents who strive to pay the bills and provide stability for their children. Aides say his working-class outreach is reflected in how he crafts policy and in smaller actions behind the scenes. But for all of that, a majority of voters believe he doesn’t care about people like them, nor do they trust his ability to manage a sprawling federal government that often moves at a sluggish pace. This has made it harder for Biden to sell his plans for the economy and make his case that he deserves a second term in an all-but-declared reelection campaign

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.