Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 5:50 PM

Black Hawk helicopter crashes in Alabama, killing 2

KIFI

By KIMBERLY CHANDLER and LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Black Hawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard crashed Wednesday in Alabama, killing everyone on board, a spokesman for the Madison County sheriff’s office says. Investigator Brent Patterson says there were no survivors in the crash, but he was unsure how many were killed. U.S. military officials say two people on board were killed. An Army official says the helicopter, which was on a training mission, crashed around 3:30 p.m. local time and caught fire. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an incident that was under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content