Human Rights Watch condemns UK, US actions on Chagos Islands

LONDON (AP) — A human rights group says Britain and the United States committed crimes against humanity when they forced the people of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to leave their homes five decades ago to make way for a U.S. Navy base. Human Rights Watch called on the two governments Wednesday to allow the Chagossians to return. It also said Britain and the U.S. should pay compensation to the Chagossians and apologize for their treatment of the islanders.

