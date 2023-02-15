Magnitude 5.7 quake hits New Zealand, no damage reported

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.7 earthquake has struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington as the nation grapples with widespread landslides and flooding days after a cyclone. New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Center tweeted that the quake on Wednesday was widely felt in the North Island. There are no immediate reports of damage or injury and no tsunami warning. The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 50 miles. Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that left four people dead. An earthquake in Christchurch on the South Island in 2011 killed 185 people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.